The first look at HBO's #GameOfThrones prequel series #HouseOfTheDragon, featuring:



Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon pic.twitter.com/iOd5Gt07I4